Icelandair Announces Scheduled Las Palmas Flights

DALLAS – Icelandair (FI) has announced scheduled flights to Las Palmas (LPA) starting on November 15. FI will operate the route every Tuesday until April 11. This will be the first time the carrier has introduced regularly scheduled flights to LPA.

FI588 will operate the outbound from Reykjavík (KEF) every Tuesday at 09:30, scheduled to use the Boeing 757-200. The flight is scheduled to have an en-route time of five hours and ten minutes, arriving in LPA at 14:40. The inbound, FI589, will depart LPA at 15:40 and arrive back in KEF at 21:00. The return flight will take around five hours and 20 minutes to reach the carrier’s main hub.

LPA will be FI’s second destination in the Canary Islands, following Tenerife (TFS), which started last year.

FI’s 757-200s are configured with seating for 184 passengers. ‘Saga Premium’ features 22 seats in a 2-2 configuration with a pitch of 42 inches. Economy has 162 seats in a 3-3 configuration, with each seat having a pitch of 32 inches. All seats have personal in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems and Wi-Fi access.

Icelandair 757-200. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

CEO Comments

“We are excited to introduce Gran Canaria to our extensive Route Network, reaching 40 destinations in Europe and North America. Last year we added Tenerife to our schedule and we have received very good feedback from our customers,” said Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO.

“After the integration of Icelandair and tour operator VITA, new opportunities like these have emerged, which strengthen our route network and increase the service to our customers.”

Featured image: Icelandair 757-200. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways