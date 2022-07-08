Iberia Moves to Terminal 3 at London Heathrow Airport

DALLAS – Iberia (IB) is the latest airline to join a growing list of carriers that are due to change terminals at London Heathrow (LHR) this summer. IB has been a long-term resident at Terminal 5, which is the hub for resident carrier British Airways (BA).

The Spanish national airline has published an operational update, which indicates that the operator will move to Terminal 3 at LHR from July 12.

Following the onset of the pandemic, numerous airlines within the oneworld Alliance relocated to Terminal 5, which afforded streamlined connections to and from the BA network. At the peak of the pandemic, Japan Airlines (JL), American Airlines (AA), and Qatar Airways (QR) all relocated to Terminal 5.

Japan Airlines and QR have already relocated their LHR operations to Terminal 3 and 4 respectively. AA has published a notice online, which states that it will join IB in returning to its former home at Terminal 3 on the same date.

British Airways has operated a handful of routes from Terminal 3 for many years. It is anticipated that this reshuffle is likely to be a prelude to BA bringing its entire Heathrow network under one roof at Terminal 5.

With this summer proving to be one that will be tainted by cancellations and delays at many UK airports, consolidating all operations at Terminal 5 appears to be a prudent move for BA. Passengers stand to benefit from more seamless connections, without the need to change terminals at the global hub.

Featured image: Iberia EC-NER Airbus 320-251N Photo: Ioan Alonso Gil/Airways