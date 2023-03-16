Iberia Increases Capacity And Adds New Routes To Portugal

DALLAS – Spanish flag-carrier Iberia (IB) is making 730,000 seats available this summer for flights to Portugal, up 18% on pre-pandemic numbers. In August alone, IB has scheduled 79 weekly frequencies to Portugal, 25 % more than in 2019,

This includes the resumption of flights to Faro (FAO) and Ponta Delgada (PDL) in the Azores Islands. These will operate from June to September and July to September, respectively. FAO flights will fly thrice weekly, increasing to daily from August.

Iberia already flies to Porto (OPO) and Lisbon (LIS) from its Madrid-Barajas (MAD) hub. Flights to Madeira-Funchal (FNC) will also recommence in May.

Air Nostrum/Iberia Regional Bombardier CRJ-1000ER (EC-LJS). Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.

Schedule

Madrid (MAD) to Madeira (FNC): From May 1, the airline will fly to Funchal thrice weekly. In August, the route is served daily, operated by Iberia Regional, Air Nostrum, in a CRJ1000 aircraft, with capacity for 100 passengers.

Madrid (MAD) to Faro (FAO): The operation will have three weekly flights, moving to a daily flight in August, also operated by Iberia Regional/Air Nostrum, in a CRJ1000 aircraft, with capacity for 100 passengers.

Madrid (MAD) to Ponta Delgada (PDL): The flights are scheduled three times a week from June to September, usually on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The route will be operated by an A320 aircraft with capacity for 180 passengers.

Featured Image: Iberia Express Airbus A320-200 (EC-LYE). Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.