IATA Concludes Annual Meeting in Istanbul

ISTANBUL – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) concluded its three-day Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Istanbul on Tuesday, with calls to make the industry sustainable amid a slew of challenges lying ahead.

The 79th IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM), co-hosted by Pegasus Airlines (PC), and AnadoluJet (TK), attracted the industry’s most senior leaders from among IATA’s more than 300 member airlines, as well as senior government officials, strategic partners, equipment suppliers, and media.

This was the second time that IATA’s annual meeting came to Istanbul, with the first held in 2008.

Variety of Topics

Chaired by Mehmet Tevfil Nane, Vice-Chairperson of the Board, Pegasus Airlines, the 79th IATA AGM touched on various topics in the aviation industry, from economic outlook to the increasing number of unruly passenger events.

The association also urged governments to lift all barriers to airlines repatriating their revenues from ticket sales and other activities, in line with international agreements and treaty obligations.

At the 79th AGM, IATA elected Yvonne Makolo, CEO, RwandAir (WB) as the new Chairperson of the Board of Governors (BoG), the policy review and decision-making body of the IATA. Makolo becomes the first female to chair the governing board of the association. Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo (6E), will serve as Chair of the board from June 2024, following Makolo’s term.

“I am particularly pleased to be taking on this role as IATA launches Focus Africa with the aim of unifying the continent’s stakeholders so that together we can strengthen the contribution of aviation to Africa’s social and economic development,” Makolo said.

Yvonne Makolo, CEO, RwandAir (WB) becomes the first female to chair the Board of Governors (BoG) of the IATA.. (Photo: Natalia Mroz/ IATA)

Next Event

The 80th IATA AGM will be in Dubai on June 2-4, 2024, with Emirates (EK) serving as the host.

“The UAE’s positive approach to aviation has built a strong airline with a strong hub airport. Together, these make an enormously powerful and positive contribution to the society and economy of the UAE. Holding the AGM in Dubai will be a showcase of what can be achieved by aviation with supportive government policies and decisions,” said Willie Walsh, Director General, IATA.