IAG Seeks Innovators with Hangar 51 Program

DALLAS — Last week, International Airlines Group (IAG) launched the seventh year of its Hangar 51 innovation program, designed to find innovative companies that can help airlines and IAG businesses solve business challenges.

Start-ups and scale-ups from around the world are invited to apply to join the program, where they can test their technology under operational conditions. Hangar 51 also offers companies weeks of in-depth co-working alongside experts from across the Group.

Through the Hangar 51 ‘gas pedal’, the innovation team at IAG is looking for start-ups and scale-ups that can partner on strategic priority areas such as transformation and sustainability. These will include solutions to improve customer experience and operational efficiency, introduce new products and services, and help decarbonize aviation.

IAG is also looking for emerging technologies that could fundamentally disrupt and change the way people and goods move in the future. One example is the announced investment in Nova Pangaea Technologies (NPT), an innovative Teesside-based cleantech company whose technology focuses on the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Group innovation team members at last year’s Hangar 51 Accelerator Demo Day. Photo: IAG

Hangar 51 Activities

Over a 12-week period, companies will design and execute a proof of value to assess the potential of their solutions. To accomplish their tasks, participating companies will get the chance to:

Work with airlines or operating companies over 12 weeks, with the possibility of a commercial contract if successful;

Gain in-depth knowledge of airline operations and develop their understanding of the needs and preferences of aviation customers;

Benefit from introductions across the Group and the wider industry.

Image: IAG

Comments from IAG

“At IAG, we are passionate about working with companies that have the potential to transform the way we travel,” comments Nisha Basson-Mugnier, Innovation Director at IAG.

The director adds, “As one of the world’s largest airline groups, start-ups can benefit from our scale and will have the opportunity to implement their solutions. Since launching the Hangar 51 gas pedal in 2016, we have partnered with more than 75 gas pedal participants, and we are delighted to continue our unique approach.”

Start-ups and scale-ups interested in working with IAG can visit the new Hangar 51 website to express their interest and how they think the gas pedal could help test, implement, and commercialize their technology.

Send IAG a message with a short summary of what your company does, your website URL, and how your solution can help one of our airlines or group companies. The selection of the solutions will be based on a number of factors, such as “fit with our business requirements, solution maturity, ability to implement and scale across our group, and future commercial terms.”

Featured image: Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways