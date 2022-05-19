IAG Firms Order For Up To 150 737 MAX

DALLAS – The International Airlines Group (IAG) has confirmed an order for up to 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft as part of the Group’s fleet renewal plan.

The deal, comprising 25 737-10s and 25 high-density 737-8-200s, is worth US$6.25 billion at list prices, and also includes options on a further 100 aircraft. However, a “substantial discount” has been negotiated.

The deal is still subject to shareholder approval, but deliveries are anticipated to begin in 2023. IAG had initially signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to purchase up to 200 737 MAXs at the Paris Air Show back in 2019.

Though smaller than the original deal, the order significantly boosts Boeing’s beleaguered 737 MAX program. The plane-maker is still awaiting certification for the -10, the largest member of the MAX family.

The IAG Group of airlines includes Iberia (IB), Aer Lingus (EI) and British Airways (BA). It has not yet been revealed which airline IAG will place these new aircraft, but in a statement, Gallego said they “can be used by any airline in the group” for fleet replacement.

The 737-10 can seat up to 230 passengers in a single-class configuration. (Photo: Boeing)

Fleet Renewal

In a statement, the group’s Chief Executive Luis Gallego said, “The addition of new Boeing 737s is an important part of IAG’s short-haul fleet renewal. These latest-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient than those they will replace and in line with our commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Powered by the CFM International LEAP-1B engines, with “the selection of the 737-8-200 and larger 737-10, IAG has invested in a sustainable and profitable future, as both variants will significantly lower operating costs and CO2 emissions,” said Boeing’s President and CEO Stan Deal.

“Today’s agreement for up to 150 aeroplanes, including 100 options, is a welcome addition of the 737 to IAG’s short-haul fleets and reflects our commitment to support the Group’s continued network recovery and future growth with Boeing’s unrivaled family of airplanes.”

Featured Image: Michael Rodeback/Airways