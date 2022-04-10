Hundreds of London Flights Canceled amid Staff Shortages

DALLAS – Hundreds of flights from London Heathrow (LHR) and Gatwick (LGW) airports have been canceled today by British Airways (BA) and easyJet (U2).

Staff shortages caused by COVID-related absenteeism have been cited by airlines as the reason for the continuous disruptions. Bad weather, Easter traffic, and IT issues have also added to the chaos. However, due to foreseen resourcing challenges, BA said passengers were given a week or two’s notice of flight cancellations.

The widespread cancellations are estimated to have impacted 15,000 to 20,000 travelers, causing even more travel havoc for vacationers.

According to the Evening Standard, on-the-spot cancellations have not been made by BA.

The UK airport chaos reminds us of last week’s flight cancelations across the pond; as thunderstorms in Florida hindered traffic during spring break, airlines canceled hundreds of flights on the first weekend of April, with thousands more being delayed.

Featured image: London Heathrow