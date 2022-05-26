System Glitch: Hundreds of EasyJet Flights Cancelled, Delayed

DALLAS – Due to a technical issue, hundreds of EasyJet (U2) flights in the UK have been delayed or canceled at Belfast International Airport (BFS).

Passengers who wanted to fly with the airline were stranded when a problem with the airline’s systems prohibited flights from taking off.

Only two flights from London Gatwick Airport (LGW) were allowed to take off today, May 26: one to Mallorca, Spain, and the other to Thessaloniki, Greece. The latest flight information shows arrivals and departures have been canceled from Corfu, Amsterdam, Bristol, LGW, Liverpool, and Manchester.

Apart from those, all other flights scheduled to depart between 1 and 3 p.m. were either rescheduled or canceled.

Passengers should check the U2 flight tracker before heading to the airport, according to a statement from (BFS). The new delays come after an eventful week for U2 passengers, which saw many last-minute cancellations.

@easyJet are currently experiencing IT systems issues across their network. Some flights may be impacted.

Comments from EasyJet UK

A spokesperson for the airline said that the U2 had experienced IT systems issues which meant that flights due to depart between 13:00 and 15:00 UK local time today might be impacted.

“Our team of IT specialists is working to restore the systems as soon as possible.”

The U2 spokesperson added, “We advise customers due to travel with us today to continue to check Flight Tracker to check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport. We apologize for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank customers for their patience as we work to resolve this as soon as possible.”

