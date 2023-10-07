How LOT Will Change in the Next Four Years

DALLAS — LOT Polish Airlines (LO) has announced a new four-year strategy that will shape the future of Polish aviation. The airline aims to remain competitive and make its mark as it joins the exclusive group of “centennials” in 2028.

With its headquarters at Warsaw-Chopin Airport (WAW), LO has achieved remarkable financial results in recent times. Building on this success, the airline plans to embark on an ambitious growth trajectory. This includes expanding its fleet and adding more appealing destinations to its network.

Michal Fijol, CEO of LOT, emphasized the importance of choosing the right travel partner, stating, “For almost 95 years, LOT Polish Airlines has been that partner for generations of Poles—reliable and significant. As global aviation is rapidly evolving, we aspire to be at the forefront of this evolution.”

In addition to fleet and network expansion, LO is committed to increasing its focus on sustainability and social responsibility. The company aims to implement new measures to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to the fight against global warming.

LOT Polish Airlines was the first European airline to fly the Boeing 787, starting in 2012. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.

Increasing Traffic Performance, Main Priority

LOT Polish Airlines has identified enhancing its connectivity as the primary objective to accomplish by 2028. The national airline intends to expand its fleet by approximately 50%, increasing the current number of 75 aircraft to a total of 110 over the next few years.

Furthermore, LOT plans to introduce nearly 20 new scheduled destinations in both medium- and long-haul markets. The airline has also entered into a new agreement with JetBlue (B6) to expand cooperation and improve connectivity to the US domestic market from Warsaw. This collaboration will involve offering numerous weekly flights to destinations such as New York (EWR), Chicago (ORD), and Los Angeles (LAX), among others.

This expansion strategy is expected to result in a significant increase in passenger traffic, with the board targeting a rise from 10 to 17 million passengers. Throughout this growth, LO aims to prioritize service quality and passenger satisfaction.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Photo: City of Chicago Media

Slower Updates for Airport

LOT Polish Airlines has set its sights on opening a new lounge at Chicago-O’Hare International Airport (ORD) by early 2024. This move is significant as the city is home to a large population of Polish citizens residing outside of Europe. Currently, the airline operates eleven weekly flights to Chicago from both Warsaw and Krakow (KRK).

Furthermore, LO plans to invest in the complete remodeling and refurbishment of its Polonez Business Lounge at Chopin Airport (WAW). This initiative aims to enhance the comfort of premium passengers traveling between America and Asia, making their connections at WAW more seamless.

Expressing his gratitude, Michal Fijol stated, “I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire LOT family for their exceptional dedication in developing the plan for the upcoming years. I am confident that the implementation of this strategy will position LOT Polish Airlines for a successful second century of operation.”

Featured image: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways