Horizon Air, Aircraft Technicians Ratify New Contract

DALLAS – The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) has ratified a new two-year contract with Horizon Air (QX) aircraft mechanics and fleet service agents.

The deal was supported by 91% of those who voted on it and includes wage scale hikes, retroactive pay to January 20, 2022, and other compensation improvements. QX’s aircraft technicians are in charge of maintaining the carrier’s fleet of Embraer 175s and Bombardier Q400s.

Contracts in the airline business do not have an expiration date. The current contract remains in effect until a new agreement is ratified whenever they become amendable.

Horizon Air serves more than 45 cities in the Pacific Northwest, California, the Midwest, British Columbia, and Alberta in Canada from bases in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska.

N432QX, Alaska Airlines (Horizon Air) Bombardier Dash 8-Q400. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Comments from Horizon Air, AMFA

“Our technicians and fleet services employees play a critical role in our operation, keeping our aircraft safe, reliable and clean,” said Gavin Jones, vice president of maintenance and engineering for QX. “We are grateful to the AMFA negotiating team for working with us to find solutions that work for our technicians and position Horizon for the future.”

“I would like to thank the management of Horizon Air for recognizing the value of all of our members,” said AMFA Local 14 Representative Bobby Shipman. “Thanks to all the negotiating committee members for the dedicated service to resolving this contract in a small amount of time.”

Horizon has been Alaska Airlines’ (AS) sister carrier since 1986 when Alaska Air Group purchased it. Horizon’s aircraft had a four-color sun on the tail that became popularly known as the “meatball” until 1991. Horizon adopted the AS public brand and aircraft color scheme in 2011. All Horizon-operated scheduled flights are marketed and sold by AS.

Featured image: Alaska Airlines (Horizon Air) N628QX Embraer E175. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways