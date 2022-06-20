Baggage Debacle: London Heathrow Asks Airlines to Cut Flights

DALLAS – London Heathrow Airport (LHR) has asked airlines operating from Terminals 2 and 3 to cancel around 10% of their flights in a continuation of the airport’s operational challenges.

As first reported by The Independent, travelers around the world were shocked to see viral photos of thousands of bags piling up after Terminal 2’s baggage system failed over the weekend.

With an estimated 600 departures scheduled for the airport today, based on data from Flightradar24, around 60-70 flights will be canceled.

42 flights have already been canceled or marked as canceled, ranging from regional flights within the UK to long-haul flights around the world.

Photo: London Heathrow Airport

Reliability Takes the Spotlight

As the summer travel season only begins, one issue has taken the spotlight away from the rosy outlook that was shared by many travel executives earlier this year; reliability.

Between hundreds of cancellations globally, long lines to access crammed airport lounges, to the baggage debacle at Heathrow, reliability has quickly taken the focus away from high passenger volume.

So what has caused all of these issues? Although each cancellation and delay inevitably has its own reasons, the overarching themes point to severe understaffing and extreme travel demand.

Following nearly two years of COVID-19 preventing many passengers from traveling, with restrictions and border closures easing, demand has bounced back significantly.

As airlines enjoy strong passenger numbers, though, their ability to operate flights reliably will be at the epicenter of travelers’ minds.

Featured Photo: London Heathrow Airport