London Heathrow Airport Names New CEO

DALLAS – London Heathrow Airport (LHR) has unveiled its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Copenhagen Airport (CPH) boss Thomas Woldbye will take over the role from John Holland-Kaye later this year.

Mr Woldbye has headed CPH since May 2011. He previously held management roles at AP Moller-Maersk, the Danish shipping and logistics giant. Mr Holland-Kaye has been CEO of the UK’s busiest airport for almost ten years.

According to an official press release issued by LHR, Woldbye ‘emerged as the standout candidate among a pool of exceptional contenders both internally and from across the world’ after ‘an extensive recruitment process.’

Thomas Woldbye. Photo: London Heathrow Airport.

“Excited and Proud”

Speaking of his new role, Thomas Woldbye said, “I am naturally excited and proud, as well as humbled, to have been chosen to lead what is arguably the most famous airport in the world on its future journey.

“I have personally experienced how the excellent team at Heathrow has successfully improved both the infrastructure and the service to passengers over the past years to create a strong platform for further success. Heathrow is an important engine for the British economy and inextricably linked to the success of London and the wider UK. I look forward to being part of charting the path for this iconic company. My ambition will be to make the airport even better for passengers, for airlines, the community and every part of the UK.”

Meanwhile, Mr Holland Kaye said it had been a “privilege” to lead the airport and its team over the past ten years.

Heathrow Chairman Lord Paul Deighton thanked the outgoing CEO, saying, “The Board would like to pay tribute to John. He set a strong example in his unyielding dedication to his colleagues and will leave behind a legacy of having transformed Heathrow into a premier global hub, developed the plan for Heathrow expansion that secured overwhelming Parliamentary approval, navigated the business through the extremely challenging times during the Covid 19 pandemic, overcame the unprecedented challenges of the post-pandemic recovery in demand and led the industry towards a net zero future.”

Featured Image: London Heathrow Airport Terminal Five. Photo: London Heathrow Airport.