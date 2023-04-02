Hawaiian Airlines’ Path to Net-Zero GHG Emissions

DALLAS — With sustainability as a particularly important topic in commercial aviation, Honolulu-based airline Hawaiian Airlines (HA) has announced further details about its plan to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emission levels by 2050.

Hawaiian’s concrete plans for how it wants to reach its net zero within 30 years include commitments to significant progress towards its goal within a decade.

SAF, Efficient Aircraft, ATC Modernization

The most important reduction step on their roadmap to net-zero emissions by 2050 is the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF). They have a life-cycle carbon intensity of 50-80% lower compared to conventional fuels.

Hawaiian has received 50 million gallons from the biofuel company Gevo Inc. with deliveries anticipated to begin in 2029. Hawaiʻi’s hometown airline has also partnered with Par Hawaii, the state’s largest provider of energy products, to study the commercial viability of SAF production in Hawaiʻi.

Their second important point is the use of modern aircraft. With 16 Airbus A321neos and 24 A330-200s, HA has modern aircraft in its fleet. Nevertheless, 12 new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Jets have been ordered.

They are very efficient due to their aerodynamic shape and large engines and are up to 20% more fuel-saving than other aircraft of comparable largest. Delivery is to take place later this year.

In addition to the renewal of the fleet and the use of SAF, the airline also wants to become climate neutral with operational efficiencies and air traffic control modernization by 2050.

Commitment to Achieving Net-zero Emissions

In order to underline the intentions to become more climate neutral and to achieve their net-zero GHG level by 2050, the airline enters into some obligations:

Replacement of 10% of the conventional jet fuel by SAF by 2030

Save 3 million gallons of jet fuel through operational initiatives by 2028

Improvement of fuel efficiency per available seat mile of 4% (from 2019) by 2028

Reduction of the intensity of emissions of jet fuel in the life cycle per turnover ton mile by 45% (from 2019) to 2035

