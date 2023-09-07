Hawaiian Airlines Reveals New Boeing 787 Routes

DALLAS — Hawaiian Airlines (HA) has revealed its initial Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner routes and expects the inaugural flight to take place on April 15, 2024.

The new Dreamliner routes include a daily service between Honolulu (HNL) and San Francisco (SFO) until May 14, followed by select flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Los Angeles (LAX) starting May 14. Additionally, starting May 15, 2024, the carrier will offer flights between Maui (OGG) and Los Angeles (LAX).

Passengers on these routes will get to experience the benefits of these new fuel-efficient planes, which offer lower cabin altitude pressurization, enhanced filtration, and turbulence sensors, ensuring a remarkably comfortable flight.

Leihōkū. Photo: HA Economy. Photo: HA Photo: HA

Lei of the Stars

Hawaiian wants its customers to experience the ultimate in comfort and elegance aboard its brand-new flagship Boeing 787 aircraft.

Leihōkū—“lei of stars” in Hawaiian—is the newest class of premium travel from HA that will be offered only on its Boeing 787 aircraft. The premium service offers enclosed suites, fully lie-flat seats, electronically dimmable windows, and extra-large overhead bins.

Thousands of years ago, crews first sailed the Pacific Ocean by observing the sun, stars, winds, waves and wildlife. Today we celebrate those time-honored traditions with the Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 787, an innovative aircraft that pays tribute to our wayfinding history while setting forth a new path of discovery. Hawaiian Airlines

Overall, HA passengers will experience details inspired by the islands’ natural elements on the new Boeing 787. From the tranquil lighting that “mimics a serene sunrise or sunset” to the textures and patterns found in each cabin, every aspect reflects the essence of the Hawaiian airline.

Other touches of the new cabin include panels depicting koa woodgrains, a carpet that resembles the ocean, and plant life illustrated on the Main Cabin seats. Additionally, the windows are electronically dimmable, allowing guests to change their view from light to dark with the press of a button.

Featured image: Hawaiian Airlines’ new Boeing 787 cabin. Photo: Hawaiian Airlines