Hawaiian Airlines Takes Delivery of Its First Boeing 787-9

DALLAS — Hawaiian Airlines (HA) has received its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, N781HA, with 11 more expected to be delivered through 2027. About 15 to 20 AVgeeks were at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) to greet the plane in the dark as it landed on runway 26L reef runway.

N781HA is the second Dreamliner out of the Boeing Charleston production line. The first HA Dreamliner, with the registration N780HA, is still sitting at Southern California Logistics Airport (VCV).

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners will initially operate daily flights between Honolulu and San Francisco from April 15 to May 14. After that, they will fly between Honolulu and Los Angeles starting May 14 and between Maui and Los Angeles beginning May 15.

You can see the arrival of the new Ha Dreamliner in the video below.

“This is a truly momentous occasion for Hawaiian Airlines. The Dreamliner represents a significant investment in our future, and we are confident it will elevate the travel experience for our guests while contributing to our environmental responsibility.” Peter Ingram, President and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines.

Hawaiian’s Boeing 787-9

The aircraft features a 300-seat configuration, including 34 suites with lie-flat seating, an 18-inch in-flight entertainment screen, personal power outlets, wireless cellphone charging, and direct aisle access. The suites have doors for privacy and can be combined into double suites for couples. The remaining 266 seats were designed with Adient Aerospace, featuring contoured back and armrests, increased shoulder and hip room, and a 12-inch seatback monitor with USB-A and USB-C charging ports.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner also features a carbon-fiber composite airframe, allowing for a lower cabin altitude and a quieter cabin due to acoustic-treated engine inlets.

Alongside passenger comfort, HA aims to deliver impressive environmental benefits, with the Dreamliner’s better fuel efficiency advantage over previous models. This will significantly reduce carbon emissions, aligning with the carrier’s commitment to sustainable practices.

Hawaiian Airlines has incorporated elements into the design of the Dreamliner that honor Polynesian navigators and reflect Hawaii’s natural landscape. This includes wall panels depicting native wood grains, a lavatory floor inspired by black volcanic sand, and the integration of the Hawaiian language into seat row numbers and other placards.

As a whole, the arrival of the first Boeing 787 marks a significant milestone in the airline’s journey towards modernization and enhanced passenger experience, thus signifying a new era for Hawaiian travel.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was first flown in 2009, followed by the 787-9 variant in 2013. Production of the Dreamliner was temporarily slowed down due to quality control and manufacturing issues, but deliveries resumed in March 2023.

Featured image: Hawaiian Airlines N780HA Boeing 787-9, KPAE PAE. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways