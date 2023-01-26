Hawaiian Airlines Reinstates Fukuoka Flights

DALLAS – Hawaiian Airlines (HA) is to reinstate flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Fukuoka (FUK) in southwest Japan.

The thrice-daily service will recommence on April 28. Japan is HA’s most important overseas market. However, Covid restrictions led the carrier to pull its routes for nearly three years.

Flights to FUK follow the reinstatement of daily services to Tokyo (HND and NRT) and Osaka (KIX). The airline had previously served the route in 2019 but was suspended just four months later.

Hawaiian Airlines (N383HA) Airbus A330-200. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.

“Delighted to be Returning”

“We’re delighted to be returning to Fukuoka as we lead the way in reconnecting travel between Hawaii and Japan,” says Theo Panagiotoulias, Senior Vice President of global sales and alliances for Hawaiian Airlines.

“We look forward to welcoming travelers from Fukuoka to the Hawaiian Islands and making it easy for U.S. residents to enjoy Kyushu’s famous food scene and rich culture. We remain steadfast in our commitment to Japan and want to thank our guests for choosing to fly with us.”

The flight will be operated by one of HA’s 278-seat Airbus A330, which features 18 Premium seats, 68 ‘Extra Comfort’ seats and 192 in economy.

Featured Image: HA Airbus A330-200. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Hawaiian Airlines featured in our July 2015 issue for its 85th anniversary and you can order back copies in our shop.