Hawaiian Airlines Expands A321neo Network with New Routes

DALLAS — Hawaiian Airlines (HA) has revealed plans to introduce three additional routes connecting Hawaii to mainland USA. These new routes are scheduled to commence operations in the spring of 2024 and will exclusively utilize HA’s A321neo fleet, which accommodates 189 passengers. The upcoming flights will link Salt Lake City (SLC) and Honolulu (HNL), Sacramento (SMF) and Līhuʻe (LIH), as well as Sacramento (SMF) and Kona (KOA).

In conjunction with these new routes, Hawaiian Airlines has announced its intention to equip the A321neos with high-speed Starlink internet. This complimentary service will be available to all passengers on aircraft equipped with WiFi, commencing in the early months of the upcoming year. It’s important to note that HA’s existing inter-island fleet will not be equipped with WiFi.

Hawaiian Airlines N209HA Airbus A321neo. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Salt Lake City-Honolulu, Kona/Lëhuʻe-Sacramento

Hawaiian Airlines is set to introduce daily non-stop flights between Salt Lake City (SLC) and Honolulu (HNL) starting on May 15, 2024. This new route will mark the carrier’s 16th destination within the continental United States.

The outbound flight, HA84, will depart from Honolulu at 18:50 and arrive in Salt Lake City at 05:15, all local times. The return flight, HA83, will leave Salt Lake City at 07:00 and reach Honolulu at 09:55 local. Salt Lake City residents have long favored Hawaii as a popular vacation spot, with around 60,000 residents of Pacific Island origin residing in Utah.

Additionally, starting from May 24th, Hawaiian Airlines will operate flights four times a week between Lëhuʻe and Sacramento and three times a week between Kona and Sacramento, starting from May 25th. These routes will complement HA’s daily flights between Sacramento, Honolulu, and Kahului. The airline’s A321neos—and occasionally its Airbus A330-300s—will service these flights.

