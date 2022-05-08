Happy Mother’s Day from Captain Gorter

DALLAS – Being a mother and a pilot is a blessing. To see my two young ladies grow up to be responsible young adults is magic.

I also love having young visitors on the flight deck and watching their eyes light up when they see all the buttons and switches. To be able to take them to their destinations, whether it be a fun vacation or a family visit, is so gratifying.

Photo: Marrit Gorter/Airways

Being a Pilot and a Mother

I am Aruba’s first and only female airline pilot. It is an honor to be that. It truly is. It also comes with the responsibility of inspiring more and more women to break barriers.

I love to see the eyes of little girls sparkle when I have the chance to speak to them about flying jets. I feel like I know I just planted a seed and that perhaps one day I will be their captain. The boys usually react either in a surprised manner or just interested, but in the process, slowly but surely those stigmas will change.

Women with families can be pilots, plumbers, and bankers. Just like men can be nannies and secretaries… see what I did there? I repeated the stigma. It will take some time, but at least in the case of my profession, you will see more and more females at the pointy end of the plane.

One of the things that the aviation industry has been working on over the last few years has been women’s representation in the industry. While major strides have been accomplished, there is still plenty to do.

United Airlines’ history-making all-women mechanic competition team, Chix Fix, competed in the Aviation Mechanics Competition in 2018. Photo: United Airlines

Women and Aviation

Besides the new breed of female and mother pilots, there are several all-female flights going on around the world today: all-female cockpit crew, female flight attendants, female maintenance personnel, and air traffic controllers. Keep an eye out; you may just be on one of those flights.

Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family or individual, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. And while it is celebrated on different days in many parts of the world, we at Airways celebrate it on the first Sunday of May.

So today, on Mother’s Day, I would like to congratulate all the fabulous mothers out there in the world; the female airline pilots that have kids, the aviatrixes, and all the aviation enthusiasts.