October 6, 2022
UK Startup Hans Airways Recruiting Cabin Crew
DALLAS – Are you in the UK and interested in pursuing a career in the aviation industry? Hans Airways (GKS) has you covered.

The British startup is looking for cabin crew as it prepares to commence flights from Birmingham (BHX) to Milan, Italy, and Amritsar, India.

The recruitment hints at the airline’s planned debut date, with the company intending to commence passenger operations by the end of 2022.

Applicants for the post must over 18 years old and be fluent in both spoken and written English and Punjabi, with Gujarati also preferred, and be between 5ft 2′′ and 6ft 2′′ tall, according to the new airline. For stand-by duty, applicants must also be within 90 minutes of BHX.

Hans Airways is a privately owned airline that will operate on a hybrid model that combines the quality of a full-service airline with the low fares of a budget carrier. Chairman and CEO Ruchir Verma brings years of expertise in entrepreneurship along with a background in engineering, which should help the nascent airline take off from solid ground.

The airline’s first aircraft, an Airbus A330-200 (G-KJAS), was delivered in August and will be used to train crews ahead of the launch.

Anyone wanting more information about the cabin crew role should visit Hans Airways or apply directly to ccrecruitment@hansairways.com.

Featured image: The aircraft was welcomed by Hans Airways CEO Satnam Saini, COO Nathan Burkitt, and CCO Martin Dunn. Photo: Hans Airways

