Hans Airways’ Operational Launch in Doubt

DALLAS — Hans Airways (GKS) has released a statement saying that the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) “stringent” financial criteria prevent its launch plans from happening. The airline has restructured its board and appointed Nathan Burkitt as its new CEO.

This comes a few months after the airline declared the successful completion of a new round of financing that fulfilled the CAA’s requirements for an Air Operator Certificate.

Hans Airways, which plans to operate under a Low-Fare Long-Haul (LFLH) model, intended to launch nonstop services between Birmingham and Amritsar. However, the airline acknowledged last year that establishing a new airline was not an easy task and that there would be obstacles to overcome, which is consistent with the recent statement indicating that the launch plans have been delayed yet again.

LARA reports that the airline has said it is “pursuing a number of options” which includes relinquishing its first A330 aircraft and opening a dialogue with “new investors and lessors.”

As the airline continues to communicate with the CAA, there is no new information regarding its status, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of the LFLH airline.

Featured image: Hans Airways CEO Satnam Saini, COO Nathan Burkitt, and CCO Martin Dunn. Photo: Hans Airway