Hainan Airlines Leases Six Airbus, Boeing Aircraft

DALLAS — Chinese carrier Hainan Airlines (HU) has leased three Boeing 737–8 and three Airbus A320neo aircraft from CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of the China Development Bank Financial Leasing company.

The lease contract was announced at the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Asia Pacific conference in Singapore which ran from 6-8 November 2023.

The three Boeing 737-8 aircraft will be delivered to HU between August and November 2024. The three Airbus A320neo aircraft are set to arrive between October and November 2024.

Hainan Airlines currently operates Airbus A330-200 aircraft. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways.

Statements from CDB Aviation, Hainan Airlines

Jie Chen, the CEO of CDB Aviation, expressed satisfaction in strengthening their longstanding partnership with HU as they prepare for significant growth in the next decade. Hainan Airlines aims to operate a fleet of 1,000 aircraft by 2029.

Furthermore, Chen emphasized CDB Aviation’s confidence in the Asian air travel industry, predicting a strong recovery by the end of 2024. They are fully prepared to meet the increasing demand for aircraft from Chinese and Asian carriers, actively pursuing placements and SLBs (sale-leasebacks) in the region.

On his part, Zhu Tao, President and CEO of Hainan Airlines stated that “CDB Aviation has long been an important business partner to Hainan Airlines. The placement of six new generation aircraft demonstrates the confidence and determination of both parties to further our strategic cooperation.”

Feature image: Boeing