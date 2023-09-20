Hainan Airlines Debuts Shenzhen-Milan Connection

DALLAS — Today, the new Hainan Airlines (HU) connection between Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (SZX) and Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) was officially launched.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Andrea Tucci, Vice President of Aviation Business Development at SEA, and Lewis LIU Zhaocai, General Manager of Hainan Airlines Italy. Airways was also in attendance.

North Italy-China Market

China is a crucial market for Malpensa, and efforts have been made to attract Chinese airlines, making it the second-largest international destination after North America. In 2019, MXP saw 700,000 passengers traveling to and from China. Italy is an appealing destination, offering excellent tourism and business opportunities.

The cargo sector also benefits from today’s inaugural flight, as Shenzhen serves an area known for its advancements in high-tech and electric mobility, which is of interest to northern Italy.

Shenzhen-Milan Flight Schedule

The flight, which is operated by a Boeing 787, takes a little under 13 hours. It is scheduled to operate three times a week, specifically on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The outbound flight departs from Shenzhen at 02:05 a.m. and arrives at Milan Malpensa at 08:55 a.m., with an estimated duration of twelve hours and fifty minutes.

The return flight departs from Milan Malpensa at 10:55 a.m. and arrives in Shenzhen at 05:00 a.m. the next day, with an estimated duration of twelve hours and five minutes. All times mentioned are local.

Hainan Operations in 2023

Hainan Airlines has resumed and opened more than 30 round-trip passenger routes, both international and regional, departing from nine cities, including Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Haikou, Chongqing, Xi’an, Changsha, Guangzhou, and Taiyuan. HU intends to continue operating this route in response to market demand.

This connection from Malpensa is the third direct route to Italy for HU, following Chongqing-Rome and Shenzhen-Rome. It also marks the airline’s seventh direct intercontinental route from Shenzhen.

Featured image and all photos: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways