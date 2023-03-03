Greater Bay Airlines Signs Boeing 737-9 Deal

DALLAS – Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Airlines (HB) has announced a deal with Boeing for 15 737-9 aircraft. Deliveries are expected to commence in 2024 and run until 2027.

The low-cost airline commenced operations in July 2022 and currently holds a fleet of three Boeing 737-800s. Several additional examples of this type will be added in the interim while it awaits delivery of the -9s.

The new airframes will form the backbone of its future fleet plans and help with expansion plans across Asia and Mainland China.

Photo: Greater Bay Airlines.

Growth Possibilities

Wong Cho Bau, Chairman of GBA, said, “The 737-9 will allow GBA to open up new routes from Hong Kong with unmatched economics.

“The new order will bring fantastic growth possibilities to GBA and enable us to strive for excellence in an innovative way for our valued customers.

The additional airframes will be used to expand the carrier’s network from HKG. Photo: Boeing.

“Major Endorsement”

Meanwhile, Stan Deal, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said, “GBA’s commitment for 737-9s is a major endorsement of our 737 MAX family and its ability to serve new markets.

“The 737-9 will provide GBA with unmatched efficiency and reliability and lower operating costs, while continuing to provide a premium on-board experience for its passengers.”

In an official statement by Boeing, it was also announced that the deal included a commitment for five Boeing 787 Dreamliners. These will be used to “support GBA’s long-term plan to launch international long-haul service.”

Featured Image: Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) and Boeing today announced an order for 15 737-9 airplanes. The agreement also includes a commitment for five 787 Dreamliners to support GBA’s long-term plan to launch international long-haul service. Photo: Boeing.