Go First Suspends Operations

DALLAS – Indian low-fare carrier Go First (G8) has announced that all flights from May 3, 4, and 5 will not operate, pending a further operational update. However, Indian media outlets have reported that the carrier has already begun bankruptcy proceedings, calling the carrier’s survival into question.

Following its initial launch in 2005 under the brand of Go Air, the carrier became known as Go First almost exactly two years ago. G8 grew its route network to include more than 30 destinations, many of which were within India, using an all-Airbus narrow-body aircraft.

One such location was Leh Airport (IXL) in the country’s north, which is known for its high elevation, which may impact aircraft performance, and was covered in a separate feature.

Could this once-promising airline soon be flying off into the sunset for good? Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Engine Woes

G8 alleges that its Airbus A320 neo fleet, powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, has been beset by supply chain issues, causing the carrier to be unable to operate many of its aircraft.

While G8 is not the only carrier affected, it is significantly more vulnerable due to the vast majority of its fleet consisting of the more modern neo variant. It is believed that up to half of a fleet of approximately 50 A320 neo aircraft have been grounded.

In recent months, the carrier has struggled with schedule disruption, with it being reported by Indian media that on-time performance reached an all-time low in March. At the time of writing, G8 was still selling tickets after May 5 and claimed the stoppage of operations was temporary and due to “operational reasons.”

This is a developing story.

Featured Image: Go First via Twitter