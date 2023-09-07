GlobalX to Build Hangar at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International

DALLAS — GlobalX (G6) has revealed its plans to construct a hangar at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) through an agreement with Sheltair Aviation for financing and construction.

The groundbreaking for this new aircraft maintenance facility is anticipated to take place in the fourth quarter of 2023, with occupancy expected in the second quarter of 2025. The construction of the hangar at one of three airports serving the Miami metropolitan area is estimated to cost approximately US$25 million.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is ranked 21st in the United States and serves more than 24 million passengers annually. There are 22 carriers that service FLL.

Sheltair Aviation is the largest privately owned aviation network in the US, operating FBOs and managing over 4.5 million square feet of aviation-related properties across the country.

GlobalX A321F Specs. Image: GlobalX

GlobalX and the A321F

The last time we heard from G6, it had received approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for cargo operations using its A321F aircraft, becoming the first operator of the type in the Americas.

The carrier has two A321Fs and expects to continue to grow its freighter fleet by finalizing lease commitments for five A321Fs to be delivered in the 2024–2025 timeframe.

The airline is confident that the A321F is the most efficient freighter on the market. The type can carry more cargo between its upper and lower decks than the Boeing 737-800 and 757-200 while also burning less fuel.

GlobalX believes the aircraft is positioned to be the dominant player in the narrowbody cargo market.

Featured image: GlobalX (N277GX), Airbus A321. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways