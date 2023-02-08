GlobalX Receives FAA Approval for Cargo Operations

DALLAS – Global Crossing Airlines (G6) announced they have received approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for cargo operations using their A321F aircraft, becoming the first operator of the type in the Americas. G6 plans to commence flights this week, pending final FAA documentation.

It currently has one A321F and expects a second by mid-March, with a third arriving in May. The carrier expects to grow the fleet quickly, with three additional airframes coming this year and two more in 2024. The airline is also working to finalize lessor commitments for five more A321Fs to be delivered in the 2024-2025 timeframe.

The carrier claims the A321F is the most efficient freighter on the market. The aircraft can carry more cargo between its upper and lower decks than the Boeing 737-800 and 757-200 with also burning less fuel. G6 believes the aircraft is positioned to be the dominant player in the narrowbody cargo market.

GlobalX Cargo A321F. Photo: GlobalX

Airline Comments

“This is a tremendously significant milestone for GlobalX on our path to being one of the leading narrowbody charter operators for both passengers and freight in North America. Our expansion into cargo has always been a key aspect of our growth strategy to diversify our revenue streams and maximize the use of all of our assets,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO.

“We are also particularly honored to be the first airline in the Americas to operate the A321F and we believe this aircraft is a game changer in the narrowbody freighter market and we thank ST Engineering for their total support during the conversion and delivery of this aircraft,” he continued.

The Miami-based carrier started operations in August 2021 as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, European, and Latin American markets. G6 currently uses the A320 family of aircraft.

Featured Image: GlobalX (N277GX) Airbus A321. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.