Global Airlines Adds Three Airbus A380s

DALLAS – The UK’s newest start-up, Global Airlines, has announced that it has added three more Airbus A380s to its fleet.

The three superjumbos, purchased for an undisclosed figure, will join the airline’s single A380 acquired from the German-based investment company, Doric. The Global Airlines team are now planning their refit and return to service, details of which will be published in the coming months.

Speaking of the fleet expansion, James Asquith, Founder and CEO of Global Airlines, said, “We are also delighted to announce that we have agreed the purchase of a further three A380s to join the Global fleet. As I’ve always said, the A380 is the best aircraft in the sky, and we will continue to look for further acquisition opportunities.”

Image: Global Airlines.

Advisory Board Expansion

Global Airlines has also been expanding its advisory board recently as it plans to launch services in spring 2024.

Pierre Madrange, a former French Air Force fighter pilot and Ian Black, ‘a highly experienced commercial and former military pilot,’ will join the start-up to work closely with Mr Asquith ‘on airline operations management and airline digitalisation.’

Asquith added, “We extend our warmest welcome to both Ian and Pierre to the Global Airlines’ advisory board, where they will work closely with our team. It is a real testament to the progress we are making that we continue to appoint senior and experienced people to our Advisory Board. I believe we must have one of the most experienced teams of aviation professionals coming together to launch Global Airlines.”

According to the airline’s website, the carrier ‘plans to use its fleet of owned A380 aircraft to reinvigorate the flying experience, courtesy of the unrivaled spaciousness offered by the super jumbo.’

Featured Image: James Asquith visiting the first Global Airlines A380. Photo: Global Airlines.