Glasgow Airport Welcomes Back Emirates A380

DALLAS – Glasgow Airport (GLA) has welcomed back the world’s largest passenger airliner after a near three-year hiatus.

Emirates (EK) announced the reintroduction of the Airbus A380 back in January on a daily basis due to increased demand. The double-decker will also return to Birmingham (BHX) on July 1, 2023. Since September 2019, EK has been utilising a Boeing 777-300ER on the route.

Flight EK27 leaves Dubai (DXB) at 07:50hrs and arrives in GLA at 12:45hrs, local time. Flight EK28 departs Glasgow at 14:35hrs and arrives in Dubai at 01:05hrs local time the next day.

Hundreds of aviation fans, keen to watch the aircraft’s arrival, were at the airport, which had made special arrangements so that the public could “enjoy the celebrations.” Six hours of free parking was made available at the long-stay car park, and walking routes around the airfield were highlighted for visitors to get the best view.

A Proud Moment

Richard Jewsbury, Emirates Divisional Vice President in the UK, commented: “We’re very proud to bring back our iconic A380 to Glasgow, providing much-needed capacity on this popular route.

“This is also a testament to our ongoing commitment to Scotland, which is a key region for Emirates in the UK. We look forward to welcoming passengers on-board this popular aircraft and to connecting customers to more than 140 destinations via Dubai.”

Meanwhile, Ronald Leitch, Glasgow Airport’s Operations Director, said: “Emirates’ Glasgow-Dubai route continues to be a tremendous success story for Scotland, and the return of the airline’s flagship aircraft is a huge vote of confidence for Glasgow and the wider region.

“As well as delivering unrivalled connectivity for Scottish leisure and business travellers to Dubai, home of one of the world’s biggest international hub airports, the daily service also plays a crucial role in exporting Scottish goods globally as well as supporting Scotland’s inbound tourism industry.

“Watching the iconic Airbus A380 aircraft touch down once again is a special experience not only for everyone who works at the airport, but also the huge number of aviation enthusiasts and members of the public who gathered today to capture the moment.”

A traditional Scottish bagpipe player welcomed the airliner after landing. Photo: Glasgow Airport.

Super Jumbo Upgrades

By the end of the summer 2023 season, EK’s A380s will be serving almost 50 destinations worldwide. This means the airline will have restored practically 90% of its pre-pandemic A380 network.

The aircraft are currently undergoing a massive US$2bn refurbishment program. In January, the first refreshed airliner (A6-EVM) was put to work on the carriers Dubai (DXB) to London Heathrow (LHR). Emirates plans to have 67 A380s upgraded by 2024 and work will then begin on the Boeing 777 fleet.

Featured Image: Glasgow Airport.