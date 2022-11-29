Ghana Selects Name for New Flag Carrier

DALLAS — The government of Ghana has selected ‘GhanaAirlines’ as the new name for the country’s newest air carrier.

The announcement comes directly from the Ghanaian Parliament, where Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta made the pivotal announcement during the 2023 country financial presentation.

The carrier is in the end stages of acquiring the coveted Air Operator Certificate (AOC), being aided in the process by a selected partner, Ashanti Airlines. Ashanti was selected as a financial and strategic partner in September 2022, having won the bid over the likes of Ethiopian Airlines and EgyptAir.

This airline will be Ghana’s first national carrier since the demise of Ghana International Airlines in 2010 and Ghana Airways in 2004.

Proposed Fleet

The 2019 Dubai Airshow proved monumental for the proposed startup. The Ghanaian Government signed a provisional order for three Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The Ghanaian Government also hopes to provide regional service using De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400s, with a proposed fleet that could include up to six of the 74-78-seat aircraft.

Africa boasts a growing, young workforce and vast natural resources. We see the demand for air travel continuing to rise across the continent. Boeing is honored to work with Ghana in helping re-launch an airline to serve this vast market. Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company, 2019 Boeing Press Release

The airline hopes to be able to run short, medium, and long-haul routes with the newly acquired aircraft.

There is a growing demand for air travel to and from Ghana and we believe the advanced 787-9 Dreamliner gives us an efficient and flexible machine to launch a regional network and eventually serve international destinations in the future Kofi Adda, Ghana Aviation Minister, 2019 Boeing Press Release

Featured Image: Concept Livery for the GhanaAirlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: Boeing