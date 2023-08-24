German Airways to Fly for Binter Canarias

DALLAS – Spanish regional carrier Binter Canarias (NT), based in the Canarian Archipelago, has announced a wet-lease contract with ACMI and charter company German Airways (ZQ) for the low winter season in 2023.

The agreement includes the stationing of one Embraer E190 airplane for the Canarian airline and its flight crew on the large Las Palmas (LPA) base in the island of Gran Canaria from November. The jet will supplement missing Binter aircraft during maintenance breaks and handle flights to mainland Spain.

Managing Director of German Airways, Maren Wolters, said, “We are very pleased about this new partnership. We are expecting a very demanding operation for which we are well equipped. Both airlines share the same passion for excellent service and travel comfort.”

Apart from this deal with Binter, German Airways is currently wet-leasing another two E190 units to the flag carrier Luxair (LG) to operate its medium-haul network across Western Europe. ZQ owns a fleet of eight Embraer aircraft.

At the 2023 Paris Air Show, Binter showed its satisfaction with the E2 program bu ordering six additional units. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.

Great Connection with Embraer

Since the first delivery in December 2019, the Embraer E-Jet family has functioned very well for the flag carrier of the Canary Islands. Today, NT already operates six units of the E-195 E2 type and is waiting for the delivery of eleven additional airframes, partially from its order announced at the 2023 edition of the Paris Air Show.

Destined for medium-haul routes to mainland Spain and several European destinations, Binter has shown satisfaction with the aircraft. In fact, for the leasing of supplementary airplanes, the airline has chosen the only European ACMI operator that offers the E-Jet family for customers as wet-lease airplanes.

In the inter-island network, Binter is carefully supervising the developing wildfires on the island of Tenerife, which are threatening the operations of the two large airports in the northern and southern tips of the territory.

Featured image: Julian Schöpfer/Airways.