Gatwick Airport Hires 400 Extra Security Staff

DALLAS – London’s Gatwick Airport (LGW) has announced that it has hired 400 extra security staff in a bid to ease travel chaos this summer.

Gatwick has been heavily criticised after passengers experienced long queues, lost luggage and flight delays.

The move comes as passenger numbers look set to soar as the UK’s school summer holidays begin.

The new staff are expecting to come online over the next few weeks. Photo: Gatwick Airport.

Adrian Witherow, the airport’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are doing everything possible to make the airport process as smooth as possible, including recruiting and training hundreds of new security staff, many of whom have already started or will be in coming weeks.”

Speeding Up Security

Bosses also aim to speed up the security screening process by raising awareness of what people need to do before passing through security.

Mr Witherow explained: “It’s also important, however, that we do what we can to help passengers prepare for security before reaching the trays. We understand many already do this, but, by publishing the list of top items that are currently being forgotten, we hope to get even more people through airport security quickly, so they can go on and relax ahead of their flight, enjoy a drink or sit down for a meal.”

easyJet has introduced ‘twilight check in’ at LGW. Photo: Gatwick Airport

The airport’s biggest operator easyJet (U2), is also attempting to ease the chaos by recruiting an extra 350 customer service staff. This will include some of U2’s managers from its Luton headquarters, stationed in airports across the UK. Passengers will also be able to drop off their bags the night before their early morning flights.

Featured Image: Bosses hope that the new staff will help ease the pressure on the airport over the busy summer months. Photo: Gatwick Airport