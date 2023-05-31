Garuda Indonesia Announces Fleet Updates, Singapore Airlines Joint venture 

DALLAS – Garuda Indonesia (GA) has updated its fleet plans for the rest of 2023, adding five more Boeing 737-800s by the end of the year. The news comes as the airline ramps up its operation as part of its post-pandemic recovery.

Initially, the airline planned to operate a fleet of over 70 aircraft this year. However, despite the additional five 737s, GA will now have a fleet of 63 aircraft by year’s end.

The news comes as GA reveals a “positive outlook’ for the forthcoming year. It recently unveiled its Q1 2023 financial results, narrowing its losses to US$131m. The airline said this resulted from a significant increase in travel demand.

Singapore Airlines Joint Venture

Meanwhile, GA and Singapore Airlines (SQ) have also announced plans to enter a new joint venture, covering routes between Singapore and Denpasar, Jakarta, and Surabaya. GA said this would increase passenger capacity between Singapore and Indonesia and offer both carriers’ customers more choices.

Mr Irfan Setiaputra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Garuda Indonesia, explained, “With the existence of more than a decade of collaboration between these two national flag carriers, this joint venture agreement, as a further milestone of the partnership expansion initiative, will certainly strengthen the commitment between the two carriers simultaneously, delivering a seamless and valuable flying experience to both our customers across the globe.”

Mr Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Airlines, added, “This joint venture will be a win-win arrangement that elevates the long-standing partnership between Garuda Indonesia and Singapore Airlines. It reflects our firm commitment to grow the aviation markets in Indonesia and Singapore, facilitating a greater level of business and people connections and promoting both countries as regional tourism destinations. Our customers will also enjoy even more benefits, including an improved level of network connectivity, enhanced travel convenience, and additional fare options.”

