Future Aviation Forum 2022 Day Two: It’s a Wrap!

RIYADH – After two days of sessions, talks, interviews, and expert speakers, HE Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), has closed the Future Aviation Forum 2022.

The event saw leaders from public and business sectors mix with foreign airline and airport CEOs and regulators in times when the air travel industry aims to overcome the post-COVID-19 pandemic issues while shaping the future of air travel.

“We have set the theme for a golden era for global aviation. We have established a clear vision for the future to gain passenger confidence, tackle current industry challenges, enable growth, champion innovation, build a more sustainable global industry, and maximize aviation’s contribution to global well-being, sustainability, and prosperity,” concluded Al Jasser.

The forum hosted by GACA featured more than 120 speakers and welcomed 2,000 attendees from 60 countries.

Saudi Arabia signed several air transport agreements during the Future Aviation Forum 2022. Photo: Roberto Leiro/Airways

One Goal, One Vision

The Future Aviation Forum 2022 showcased the progress of Saudi Arabia in developing a solid aviation ecosystem. According to Raid Ismael, co-head of the Middle East and North Africa direct investment and the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), such an ecosystem aligns with the nation’s Vision 2030 framework.

“From a commercial aviation perspective, a solid ecosystem will cause a multiplier effect, driving us into a leading hub within the region,” said Ismael.

Sustainability and Transitions

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that a low-carbon fuel for aviation could emerge as the transitionary fuel for the future. The minister highlighted that sustainability could not be achieved by relying on biofuels.

The Future Aviation Forum 2022 took place in the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Roberto Leiro/Airways

Stimulating Logistics and Cargo in Riyadh

To attract more logistics and cargo sector companies, Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, head of the Saudi General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA), announced the development of a special economic zone in Riyadh. Al-Duailej said that the plans include economic and legislative packages intended to enhance the country’s attractiveness as a global logistics platform.

Saudi Arabia aims to reach 330 million passengers from 250 destinations and five million tonnes of freight by 2030.

Featured image: 2022 Future Aviation Forum. Photo: Roberto Leiro/Airways