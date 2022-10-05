Frontier Adds Three Nonstop Flights to Jamaica

DALLAS – Denver-based LLC Frontier Airlines (F9) will be adding three new nonstop flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica by the end of February 2023.

The announcement was made on October 4, 2022, by F9’s Senior Manager for International Sales and Market, William Evans. The new routes include the airline’s hub in Denver (DEN), Chicago-Midway (MDW), and St. Louis (STL), all landing at Sangster’s International Airport (MBJ).

The start dates for services from STL, MDW, and DEN are February 23, February 24, and February 25, 2022.

The airline also operates flights through the country’s capital city, Kingston, making F9 the “airline offering the most non-stop service to Jamaica,” according to F9 Senior Vice President of Commercial. F9 currently operates flights to the island from Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Philadelphia, and Miami in the United States.

Southwest Airlines (WN) currently operates from MDW and STL to MBJ, but F9’s new route from Denver will be the first non-stop connection between DEN and MBJ.

The CEO of Denver Airport, Phil Washington, expressed that “Providing service to Montego Bay, a brand-new destination with strong demand from Denver-originating travelers, further enhances the value DEN provides in connecting people and places.”

N383FR, Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Good News for Jamaican Tourism

Passenger demand is returning to long-awaited pre-pandemic levels, which means major tourist cities like MBJ will benefit from the arrival of new routes. The regional manager of the Jamaica Tourist Board, Odette Dyer, commended F9’s long-term willingness to establish and maintain a partnership with the island.

Dyer said, “Tourism continues to be very good for Jamaica, we are almost at pre-pandemic levels. It is airline partners such as Frontier Airlines who have the confidence to come here and highlight Destination Jamaica abroad.”

Dyer also poised that the new routes will add to the country’s arrival numbers which are important for the tourism sector as more hotel rooms will be booked.

Frontier has been operating in MBJ since June 2021, and with the three new routes, F9 will now have 8 routes to the tourist hub of the Caribbean. Evans expressed that “It shows our commitment to the community and to the nation. We are excited that Montego Bay is just one of the leading destinations that we can service.”

Frontier Frontier N348FR Airbus A320neo. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways