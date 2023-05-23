Frontier Opens Crew Base at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

DALLAS — Today, ULCC Frontier Airlines (F9) celebrated the opening of a new crew base at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). F9 has experienced DFW’s fastest growth among carriers since 2019.

Members of Team Frontier participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the event with airline President and CEO Barry Biffle and Milton De La Paz, Vice President of Airline Relations at DFW Airport.

Within the first year of operation, the base is anticipated to employ up to 120 pilots and 220 flight attendants. The airline is anticipated to produce more than $78 million in local wages annually, with further growth anticipated in the following years, when combined with maintenance and airport positions.

To celebrate the occasion, F9 is offering its low fares to four new nonstop destinations from DFW. Those destinations, which started this month, include Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ), San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) Cleveland (CLE), and New York LaGuardia (LGA).

With the new service, F9 will serve 21 destinations from DFW, making the airline the airport’s third-largest carrier based on destinations served.

Frontier N369FR Airbus A320neo. Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

Comments from Frontier CEO, FREE FLIGHTS Raffle

Barry Biffle, president and chief executive officer of Frontier Airlines, said, “We are thrilled to celebrate this historic occasion for Frontier and DFW.”

The CEO added, “This new crew base will bring quality jobs to the DFW community and allow us to expand our affordable and convenient travel options to those across the region. This crew base demonstrates our strong commitment to DFW now and for many years to come.”

Today during an event at Community Beer Co. in Dallas, members of Team Frontier will raffle off free GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer passes in honor of the carrier’s dedication to DFW. Visitors will have the chance to win free flights, so the public is encouraged to register here for the event ahead of time to join in on the fun.

WHAT: Frontier Airlines FREE FLIGHTS Celebration

WHERE: Community Beer Co. – 3110 Commonwealth Drive, Dallas, TX 75247

WHEN: May 23, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Featured image: N336FR Frontier Airlines Airbus A320-251NX KLAS LAS. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways