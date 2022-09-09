September 9, 2022
Frontier Adds Holiday Nonstops from San Diego to Orlando
DALLAS – San Diego (SAN) travelers looking to head to fun in the sun in Orlando (MCO) have a new nonstop option. From November 5 to January 3, 2023, Frontier Airlines (F9) will fly the route to accommodate winter travelers. Frontier previously operated the route in March and April of 2021.

The airline is not offering any special promotional fares; F9’s website shows that roundtrip tickets can be had for under $300.

“From one destination to another, we appreciate Frontier Airlines adding a seasonal nonstop flight between our two cities,” said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “The holiday months during which this service will be offered is a popular time for Southern Californians to travel and we welcome those visiting from central Florida.”

N383FR, Frontier Airlines Airbus A320NEO. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

The Competition

Presently, Alaska Airlines (AS) is the only other airline that flies nonstop to Orlando from San Diego. Alaska’s schedule shows that it is adding extra flights during the holiday period.

In addition to the Orlando route, Frontier Airlines offers nonstop service to four other destinations from SAN: Dallas (DFW), Denver (DEN), Las Vegas (LAS), and Phoenix (PHX).

Featured image: Andrew Henderson/Airways

John Huston is a marketer, writer, and videographer who's always loved planes, clocked 10 whole hours in a Cessna and can spend hours wandering around ATL. Based in Atlanta, GA, United States.

