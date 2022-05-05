Frontier Airlines Begins Nonstop Miami-Kingston Service
Frontier Airlines Begins Nonstop Miami-Kingston Service

DALLAS – Today, Frontier Airlines (F9) begins service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) in Kingston, Jamaica.

The route marks the first time F9 has offered service to the Jamaican capital. Flights will operate three times weekly year-round. KIN, formerly Palisadoes Airport, is located south of the island 19 km away from the center of New Kingston.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, F9 operates 110 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the US. 

Photo: Norman Manley International Airport

Comments from Frontier Airlines

“We are thrilled to offer new service between Miami and Kingston for the first time,” said Alfredo Gonzalez, international sales manager, Frontier Airlines.

“Jamaica is benefitting from our aggressive growth in the Caribbean as we aim to bring more visitors to this highly desirable vacation paradise and make it easy for island residents to travel to destinations in the U.S. This new route is in addition to existing Frontier service to Montego Bay from five major U.S. airports, including Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, Philadelphia, and Tampa.”

Featured image: Frontier Frontier N348FR Airbus A320Neo. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

Chief Online Editor
Chief Online Editor at Airways Magazine, AVSEC interpreter and visual artist; grammar geek, an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature, and film.

