August 26, 2022
Frontier Airlines Announces Major Phoenix Expansion
Airlines Routes

DALLAS – ULCC Frontier Airlines (F9) will begin new nonstop flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) to 10 destinations in November 2022 and January 2023.

The new nonstop flights from PHX are bound for:

  • Philadelphia (PHL) daily on Nov. 5, 2022
  • Baltimore-Washington (BWI) daily on Nov. 5, 2022
  • Orange County, California (SNA) daily on Nov. 5, 2022
  • Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL) daily on Nov. 5, 2022
  • Portland, Oregon (PDX) 3x/week on Nov. 6, 2022
  • Nashville (BNA) 3x/week on Jan. 12, 2023
  • Kansas City (MCI) 3x/week on Jan. 12, 2023
  • Seattle-Tacoma (SEA) 4x/week on Jan. 13, 2023
  • Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP) 4x/week on Jan. 13, 2023
  • Indianapolis (IND) 2x/week on Jan. 13, 2023

In total, F9 will provide 22 destinations from PHX with the new service. The planned November inauguration of a new crew base, which is anticipated to initially hire up to 180 pilots and 275 flight attendants, will support F9’s future expansion at PHX.

N383FR, Frontier Airlines Airbus A320NEO. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Comment from Airline, City Officials

“This major expansion of service from PHX solidifies Frontier’s place as one of Phoenix’s largest airlines,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO, Frontier Airlines. “We’re thrilled to offer these new routes serving some of the most popular destinations in America. Our commitment to future growth at PHX is strong as we prepare to open our new crew base in November and introduce this expanded array of convenient, affordable flight options for Phoenix-area consumers.”

“Frontier Airlines is quickly advancing in Phoenix, and these ten new routes mark the growth of business and leisure travelers choosing our great city as a destination,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “We are grateful for the commitment that Frontier has made with its crew base and the employment opportunities it provides. More people will discover why Phoenix is a great vacation destination, business hub, and place to call home.”

Featured image: Frontier Airlines N704FR Airbus A321. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

