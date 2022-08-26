Listen to this article:

DALLAS – ULCC Frontier Airlines (F9) will begin new nonstop flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) to 10 destinations in November 2022 and January 2023.

The new nonstop flights from PHX are bound for:

Philadelphia (PHL) daily on Nov. 5, 2022

Baltimore-Washington (BWI) daily on Nov. 5, 2022

Orange County, California (SNA) daily on Nov. 5, 2022

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL) daily on Nov. 5, 2022

Portland, Oregon (PDX) 3x/week on Nov. 6, 2022

Nashville (BNA) 3x/week on Jan. 12, 2023

Kansas City (MCI) 3x/week on Jan. 12, 2023

Seattle-Tacoma (SEA) 4x/week on Jan. 13, 2023

Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP) 4x/week on Jan. 13, 2023

Indianapolis (IND) 2x/week on Jan. 13, 2023

In total, F9 will provide 22 destinations from PHX with the new service. The planned November inauguration of a new crew base, which is anticipated to initially hire up to 180 pilots and 275 flight attendants, will support F9’s future expansion at PHX.

N383FR, Frontier Airlines Airbus A320NEO. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Comment from Airline, City Officials

“This major expansion of service from PHX solidifies Frontier’s place as one of Phoenix’s largest airlines,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO, Frontier Airlines. “We’re thrilled to offer these new routes serving some of the most popular destinations in America. Our commitment to future growth at PHX is strong as we prepare to open our new crew base in November and introduce this expanded array of convenient, affordable flight options for Phoenix-area consumers.”

“Frontier Airlines is quickly advancing in Phoenix, and these ten new routes mark the growth of business and leisure travelers choosing our great city as a destination,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “We are grateful for the commitment that Frontier has made with its crew base and the employment opportunities it provides. More people will discover why Phoenix is a great vacation destination, business hub, and place to call home.”

Featured image: Frontier Airlines N704FR Airbus A321. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways