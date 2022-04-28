Frontier Airlines Launches a Slew of Nonstop Routes

DALLAS – Today, Frontier Airlines (F9) launched multiple new routes from Rhode Island, Raleigh–Durham, and Chicago Midway.

First, the airline launched nonstop service from Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) to Denver International Airport (DEN) 3X weekly; and from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) to PVD 4X weekly, Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip (ISP) 3X weekly, and Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) 2X weekly.

The Dever-based ULCC will also begin service in late May 2022 from RDU to destinations including Cincinnati, Detroit, Indianapolis, New Orleans, and Newburgh, NY.

Eight of the airline’s 11 new routes begin this week as Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) becomes F9’s primary airport in the windy city. The airline launched daily service from MDW to Atlanta (ATL), Dallas (DFW), Denver (DEN), Las Vegas (LAS), Ontario, Calif. (ONT), Phoenix (PHX), and Tampa (TPA).

There is also a 4X weekly service to Trenton, N.J. (TTN) starting tomorrow, another to Philadelphia (PHL) starting May 26, and two more to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO) starting October 13, all from MDW.

The airline will continue to serve Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) with flights to Cancun (CUN), MCO, Punta Cana, D.R. (PUJ), San Juan, P.R. (SJU).

Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Comments from Frontier Airlines Officials

“We’re excited to grow from Raleigh-Durham International Airport,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial operations at F9. “We are highly committed to serving the greater Raleigh-Durham community and currently serve 22 destinations from RDU, providing area consumers with a great range of destinations to travel to with our trademark low fares and friendly service.”

Joshua Rashkin, director of marketing, F9, echoed the excitement to launch service from Chicago Midway today, serving a wide variety of popular destinations spanning the U.S. from coast to coast. Rashkin said, “With this inaugural service, MDW becomes our primary Chicago Airport. We continue to offer service from O’Hare, as well, providing Chicago-area consumers an abundance of choice to enjoy Frontier’s ultra-low fares and friendly service.”

Finally, City of Chicago Commissioner of Aviation Jamie L. Rhee said, “On behalf of Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the entire Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), I am thrilled to welcome Frontier Airlines back to Midway International Airport.”

“Travellers now have two airport options – O’Hare and Midway – to fly Frontier to visit the ‘Windy City,’ voted Best Big City in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler for the fifth year in a row.”

Featured image: N383FR, Frontier Airlines Airbus A320NEO. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways