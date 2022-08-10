Frontier Begins Service from LAS to Four New Destinations

DALLAS – Despite losing out to JetBlue (B6) in the fight to acquire Spirit (NK), ultra-low-fare airline Frontier Airlines (F9) is still expanding.

Beginning today, F9 is flying daily nonstop service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI). Frontier currently serves 57 destinations from the “Entertainment Capital of the World.”

“Frontier and Las Vegas create a winning combination for consumers seeking affordable, convenient flight options,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We’re focused on continued growth in Las Vegas as we build out an already robust network connecting LAS to destinations across the U.S. and Mexico.”

“From the onset of domestic travel recovery, Las Vegas has been among the top destinations in the nation,” said Joe Rajchel, Harry Reid International Airport spokesperson. “Frontier’s expansion at LAS with service from Baltimore, Buffalo, Hartford and Kansas City is a further endorsement that demand for the Entertainment Capital of the World is as strong as ever.”

Frotier’s current fleet features 117 Airbus A320 family aircraft: 15 A320-200s, 78 A320neos, with 70 more on order, and 21 A321-200s. It also has 168 A321neos on order, with deliveries to begin this year.

Featured image: Michael Rodeback/Airways