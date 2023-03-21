Frontier Launches Five New Routes from Atlanta

DALLAS — Ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines (F9) announced five new routes from Atlanta. In May 2023, the airline will start seasonal nonstop flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Guatemala City, Santo Domingo, and San Diego.

Additionally, the airline will restart seasonal nonstop flights from Atlanta to Ontario, California, and Salt Lake City in May. These new routes will increase the carrier’s weekly international departures from ATL from 21 to 39. Furthermore, F9 will now fly to 38 destinations from the Big Peach.

Starting on May 11, F9 will commence daily flights to San Diego and Ontario and will start its twice-weekly flight to Santo Domingo. Then on May 12, the airline will begin twice weekly flights to Guatemala City and three times weekly service to Salt Lake City.

N336FR Frontier Airlines Airbus A320-251NX KLAS LAS. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Comments from Airline, City Officials

Frontier Airlines Vice President of Commercial Daniel Shurz commented, “Atlanta is one of Frontier’s fastest growing markets….We are proud to connect Atlanta to 10 international destinations and 28 U.S. destinations. We are working hard to make our already robust network at ATL even bigger and, in fact, by summer, Atlanta will be our third largest operation. We know those in the Atlanta area appreciate Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right,’ and now they can take advantage of even more affordable and convenient options when planning their next vacation.”

Atlanta Hartsfield Deputy General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer Jai Ferrell commented, “We are pleased to partner with Frontier Airlines with these five new nonstop routes…Additional service and new destinations expand connectivity for our passengers and illustrate our mission to deliver excellence while connecting our community to the world.”

This new expansion comes as earlier this week Frontier announced that it would be cutting 14 routes from its network after initially planning to increase capacity by 20% next year. The airline cuts routes that were popular among legacy carriers. The Denver-based airline also announced that it would pull out of Rochester, New York, on May 8th.

Frontier Airlines operates a fleet of 120 Airbus A320 family aircraft and has the biggest Airbus A320neo fleet in the United States. The airline operates to destinations across North and Central America from its hubs at Orlando International, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Phoenix, Philadelphia, and Tampa.

Featured image: N361FR, Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways