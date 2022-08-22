Frontier Launches Five International Routes from Atlanta

Listen to this article:

DALLAS – Frontier Airlines (F9) is extending its international winter route network out of Atlanta with service to five more destinations, including the Bahamas, Costa Rica, and Jamaica.

The low-cost carrier will launch the new routes in the fall with limited-time low rates through early 2023. The new international services are as follows:

Nassau, Bahamas: Service begins on November 5 with one flight each week.

Service begins on November 5 with one flight each week. San Salvador, El Salvador: Service begins on November 6 with twice-weekly flights.

Service begins on November 6 with twice-weekly flights. Kingston, Jamaica : Service begins on November 7 with twice-weekly flights.

: Service begins on November 7 with twice-weekly flights. San Jose, Costa Rica: Service begins on November 17 with twice-weekly flights.

Service begins on November 17 with twice-weekly flights. Liberia, Costa Rica: Service begins on December 17 with one flight each week.

Eight new cities are now included in F9’s international service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) as a result of the expansion. In less than a year, the airline has more than doubled the number of international flights from Atlanta, serving 36 nonstop locations.

Frontier is expanding its presence in Florida as well. In November, the low-cost carrier will begin offering a thrice-weekly service between Denver and West Palm Beach’s Palm Beach International Airport (PBI). Low prices are also available on this route, but reservations must be made by August 23 at midnight.

Additionally, a new twice-weekly service will begin in November from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Guadalajara International Airport in Mexico (GDL).

Frontier N348FR Airbus A320Neo. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

Comments from Frontier Airlines

Frontier senior vice president for customers Jake Filene said, “This international expansion marks an exciting milestone for Frontier at ATL… We now offer an extensive range of flight options, including an impressive roster of international destinations, providing Atlanta-area consumers even more opportunities to enjoy our ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

The much-discussed merger between F9 and Spirit Airlines (NK) fell through in July, which, thepointsguy.com‘s Mike Avila points out, prompted the revelation of the expansion.

Frontier’s route expansion out of ATL occurs less than two weeks before the airline launches a new service on a route Southwest Airlines (WN) has monopolized for years, connecting its hub at Denver International Airport (DEN) with Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport (HOU).

Featured image: N383FR, Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways