Frontier to Expand Route Network from RDU

DALLAS — Frontier Airlines (F9) is expanding its summer route network from Raleigh-Durham Airport (RDU). The carrier will provide flights to Chicago (MDW) four times, while they will fly three times a week to Houston (IAH).

Frontier will have a total of 20 nonstop destinations at RDU and 112 weekly flights when its seasonal flights to Chicago and Houston launch this summer.

Josh Flyr, Vice President of Network and Operational Design at F9 says the airline “offers the most expansive array of low-cost, convenient nonstop flight options from RDU and we are pleased to expand our offerings even further with new services to Chicago and Houston.”

Flyr adds, “With our largest-ever number of departures from RDU this summer, we are strongly committed to providing the Raleigh-Durham community with ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to a wide variety of popular U.S. destinations.”

Photo: Jinyuan Liu/Airways

Frontier Airlines

F6 was founded in 1994 with a headquarters in Denver (DEN). They have two subsidiaries, Frontier JetExpress, and Lynx Aviation. F6’s fleet has 123 aircraft and another three on order. The carrier operates an all-Airbus A320 family fleet.

The airline has 12 Airbus A320-200s, 82 Airbus A320neos, 21 Airbus A321-200s, and eight Airbus A321neos. The average age of the fleet is 4.4 years, which is below the average.

Frontier’s historical fleet contains several Boeing 737s, De Havilland Canada Dash 8-Q400s, and various Embraer Midrange Jets, including E170s, E190s, and E145s.

Featured image: A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo N385FR. Photo by Michael Rodeback/Airways