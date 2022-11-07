Frontier Starts Denver-West Palm Beach Nonstop Service

DALLAS – This weekend, Frontier Airlines (F9) started a new service between the carrier’s hub at Denver International Airport (DEN) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in Palm Beach, Florida. The service started on Sunday and is the only nonstop flight between the two cities.

Flight F9438 will depart DEN at 6:05 AM, arrive at PBI at 12:03 PM, and operate on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. The return leg, Flight F9439, departs PBI at 9:19 PM, arrives at DEN at 11:59 PM, and operates on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Frontier will use a 186-seat Airbus A320 aircraft on the route.

With this new route, Frontier will be the third largest carrier in the market between Denver and Florida, behind United Airlines (UA) and Southwest Airlines (WN). With this new route, the Denver-based carrier now serves seven destinations in the Sunshine State, including Orlando (MCO), Jacksonville (JAX), Miami (MIA), Fort Myers (RSW), Pensacola (PNS), Tampa (TPA), and West Palm Beach (PBI).

In addition to flights from DEN to PBI, Frontier flies to three other seasonal destinations from PBI. This includes daily flights to Philadelphia (PHL) and twice-daily flights to Long Island/Islip (ISP) and Trenton (TTN).

View Runway 10L-10R at Palm Beach International Airport. Photo: PBI

Comments from Frontier, DEN Officials

Frontier Airline Senior Vice President of Commercial Daniel Shurz said, “This expansion is further proof of our continued commitment to both Denver and West Palm Beach… We see the demand for our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ in both markets, and we’re honored to be the only carrier offering this exciting new service.”

Mr/ Shurz added, “With the addition of this new route, Frontier will fly to seven Florida cities from Denver, the most we’ve ever served.”

Denver Airport CEO Phil Washington said, “West Palm Beach is a new destination for DEN and is a great addition to our robust domestic network… We are thankful for Frontier’s continued investment in DEN and are excited to offer passengers another option to travel to south Florida.”

