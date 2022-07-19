Frontier Launches Denver-Houston Nonstop Daily Service

DALLAS – Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (F9) announces a new daily nonstop service from Denver International Airport (DEN) to Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport (HOU).

Frontier said its new nonstop flight to Texas will operate daily beginning Wednesday, Sept. 7.

“We are excited to announce a new ultra low-fare flight option between Denver and Houston Hobby with daily nonstop service beginning in September,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, F9.

“There is strong consumer demand for flights between these two destinations, and consumers can now enjoy the convenience and affordability of Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

As per the bidding war to merge with Spirit Airlines (NK), the sought-after airline has postponed the shareholder vote on its proposed merger with F9 four times while it struggles to persuade investors to ignore a competing offer from JetBlue Airways (B6).

Featured image: N383FR, Frontier Airlines Airbus A320NEO. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways