Frontier to Open Crew Base in Cleveland

DALLAS — Frontier Airlines (F9), a leading ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) in the United States, announced a new crew base opening in Cleveland (CLE). According to the airline’s press release, F9 can train 110 pilots, 250 flight attendants, and 50 maintenance crew in the first operational year.

Frontier is expected to make US$80 million on a yearly basis, together with the airport positions. The airline is celebrating the opening of the base with cheap fares one way out of CLE.

Frontier is the fastest-growing carrier at CLE, having increased passenger capacity by 53% over the past year. Furthermore, the carrier offers 17 new routes from CLE, which is above all carriers flying from Cleveland during the winter.

The airline has bases in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Las Vegas, NV; Miami, FL; Orlando, FL; Phoenix, AZ; Tampa, FL; and the Trenton/Philadelphia area. According to F9, more are to come soon.

N361FR, Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Comments from Representatives

Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines, expressed his excitement about partnering with the Cleveland community as they expand their operation at CLE and create significant economic impact through job creation. Biffle emphasized that having a crew base will not only benefit customers by ensuring smooth flight operations but also reflect their dedication to the continued growth of their “Low Fares Done Right” philosophy in the area.

Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb expressed his appreciation for the announcement, highlighting the multiple levels of value that a new crew base brings to the city and the entire region. He acknowledged the confidence Frontier has in the Cleveland market and anticipated the economic boost that will follow from this investment.

Bryant L. Francis, C.M., Director of Port Control, emphasized Frontier Airlines’ pivotal role in rebuilding and redefining the CLE market over the past nine years. He regarded this announcement as further evidence of Frontier’s commitment to both Cleveland Hopkins and Northeast Ohio, making them an increasingly important member of the local business community.

Featured image: Frontier N369FR Airbus A320neo. Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways