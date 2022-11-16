Frontier Airlines Launches All-You-Can-Fly Pass

DALLAS — The new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass from ULCC Frontier Airlines (F9) gives pass holders exclusive access to unlimited flights between F9’s U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico, for a single annual fee.

The 12-month GoWild! pass will be valid for one year beginning May 2, 2023. For each flight, customers will pay US$0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges at the time of booking. When they book, they can also purchase options like bags, seats, and other ancillary products, for each flight to customize their travel.

GoWild! Pass holders will enjoy access to a variety of benefits on F9, including:

An unlimited number of flights

Flights available 300+ days a year

Access to all U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico

Travel that will keep your miles from expiring

One low annual price for pass access to 12 months of travel

Confirmed bookings the day before flight departure

Frontier N369FR Airbus A320neo. Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

Comments from Frontier Airlines CEO

“The GoWild! Pass is a terrific opportunity for people with flexible schedules who can hop on a flight on short notice and take advantage of the huge number of airplane seats that go empty each year,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO, Frontier Airlines.

“We invite our pass holders to explore new cities, visit friends and family, and fly from snow to sun and back as often as they like with the freedom and flexibility of the GoWild!™ All-You-Can-Fly Pass.”

Today and tomorrow, a limited number of Go Wild! Passes will be available at a special introductory price per person on a first-come, first-served basis at https://www.flyfrontier.com/deals/gowild-pass.

Featured image: Frontier Airlines N708FR Airbus A321. Photo: Sean Brink/Airways