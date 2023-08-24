Frontier Airlines Announces Winter Route Expansion

DALLAS – Frontier Airlines (F9) has announced a significant expansion of its winter 2023/24 network on both domestic and international services. The new routes include ‘a combination of new and returning nonstop services’ from the East Coast and the Midwest to the Caribbean and Mexico.

The new routes are as follows:

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to Tampa, Daily from November 16, 2023.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) to Fort Myers (RSW), four weekly from November 17, 2023.

Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) to Cancun (CUN), daily from November 16, 2023. This route is subject to government approval.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) to Miami thrice weekly from November 16, increasing to four weekly from November 23, and Sarasota (SRQ) daily from December 21, 2023.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) to CUN daily and RSW thrice weekly, from November 16, 2023.

Fort Myers – Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) to Detroit, three-weekly from November 16. Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP) and Long Island (ISP), both daily from November 16. Buffalo (BUF), four weekly from November 17 and Syracuse (SYR), three weekly from November 16, 2023.

Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) to RSW, daily from November 16, 2023.

Miami International Airport to Santo Domingo (SDQ) and Cleveland (CLE), both three-weekly from November 16, 2023.

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) to CUN, RSW and Orlando (MCO), all daily from November 16, 2023.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) to MSP, daily from November 16, 2023.

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to Santo Domingo (SDQ), thrice-weekly from December 17, 2023.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) to Cleveland (CLE), daily from December 21, 2023.

Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) to RSW, three-weekly from November 16, 2023.

Tampa International Airport (TPA) to Baltimore (BWI), daily from November 16, 2023.

N383FR, Frontier Airlines Airbus A320NEO. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways.

Daniel Shurz, the airline’s senior vice president of commercial, said, “We’re thrilled to expand our nonstop offerings across our network.

“Along with more routes to Florida, new service to Mexico and the Dominican Republic is also on the horizon. As we get closer to winter, now is the time to start planning those tropical getaways. Getting there is easier and more convenient than ever thanks to Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

Featured Image: N351FR, Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways.