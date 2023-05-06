Frontier Airlines Expands Puerto Rico Network

DALLAS – Frontier Airlines (F9) is expanding its network from Puerto Rico after launching direct flights from Puerto Rico to eight cities in the USA and Mexico. It brings the total number of destinations served from the Caribbean island to 20.

The ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) announced on May 4 that it has started flying from Puerto Rico Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) to Cleveland (CLE), Chicago (MDW), Baltimore (BWI), Detroit (DTW), and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW). Frequencies on the routes will range from thrice weekly to daily.

Additionally, on May 4, Frontier Airlines began operating flights between Aguadilla’s Rafael Hernandez International Airport (BQN) and Tampa (TPA), as well as Ponce’s Mercedita International Airport (PSE) and Orlando (MCO). Both routes from Puerto Rico to Florida will run three times per week.

Starting May 11, 2023, there will also be three weekly flights from Cancun (CUN) to Puerto Rico. It will also launch flights from San Jose (SJC) to DTW and CUN).

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways.

Comments

Jorge Hernandez, CEO of Aerostar Airport Holdings, which runs the busiest airport on the Caribbean island, explains that “We are pleased to know that the largest expansion of the airline in its history takes place in Puerto Rico, with eight new non-stop routes to seven US cities and one service to Mexico, which will use Luis Munoz Marin International airport (SJU) as a gateway.”

“We congratulate Frontier Airlines on expanding its operations. This growth will translate into more flight options for travelers and, therefore, more jobs and commercial activity at the airport, for the benefit of Puerto Rico.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, F9, added, “Our major expansion in Puerto Rico is connecting the island to some of the most popular destinations across the United States, as well as Cancún.”

“In addition to bringing increased tourism to the island, Puerto Ricans now have more access to Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to visit friends and family across the US.”

F9 Airbus A320-251N (N356FR). Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways.

Financial Woes

Frontier recently disclosed a US$13.1m deficit for the first quarter of 2023, compared to a US$121m loss in Q1 2022. The airline has now said it will adjust its network strategy to focus on peak times for leisure travel and decrease underperforming routes during off-peak times.

The airline plans to fully implement the changes during the second half of 2023.

Featured Image: Frontier Airlines N304FR Airbus A320Neo. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways.