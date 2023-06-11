Frontier Airlines Starts Flight from Orlando to St. Maarten

DALLAS – On June 10, American low-cost airline Frontier Airlines (F9) operated its first direct flight to St. Maarten (SXM) from Orlando (MCO). The new route highlights the airline’s connectivity through its Floridian hub, reaching new levels at the center of the Carribean.

The three-hour flight was flown by an Airbus A320neo, one of their most recent additions. The flight is to be operated once per week. However, this frequency may be altered soon. Along with the new route, F9 will sell fares as low as $99 to celebrate the occasion.

This route is a notable addition to the carrier’s scheduled operating out of MCO. F9 operates over 50 routes out of the airport across the North American subcontinent and is expected to increase following the airline’s busier aircraft operations there. Not only will this allow F9 to grow a presence in the Southern United States, but the airline’s incentive also increases competition between them and airlines including Southwest Airlines (WN), Spirit Airlines (NK), and Delta Air Lines (DL), all three of which total to over 50% of the airport’s passenger shares in 2022. That year, F9 only held about 13.5% of passenger shares at MCO.

Orlando International Airport (MCO). Photo: Orlando International Airport.

Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President of Commercial at F9, commented, “Orlando is one of Frontier’s largest bases, and we’re thrilled to offer even more service from Central Florida, particularly to this exciting Caribbean destination.

Additionally, the airline holds a positive outlook on what the new route offers customers, “Our commitment to Orlando means even more travel options for Floridians. St. Maarten is known for its stunning beaches and tropical island vibe.”

N704FR Frontier Airlines Airbus A321neo. Photo: Alexander Schraff/Airways.

Increased Air Traffic at SXM

Over the past few months, SXM has recorded increased demand for air travel in the region. Following the arrival of a Qatar Airways (QR) charter flight in February, the airport anticipates a higher need for ultra-luxury operations along with commercial airlines. Furthermore, Sun Country Airlines (SY) announced restarting weekly flights from Minneapolis (MSP) in May as the demand for air travel rapidly increased.

SXM initiated a project to construct a new departure hall in response to this noticeable increase. Construction began in late 2021 and is expected to open later this year.

Featured Image: Frontier Airlines (F9) Airbus A320-251N (N337FR) at Boston. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways